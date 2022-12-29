'RRR is a sick movie...': Nathalie Emmanuel aka GoT's 'Missandei' showers praise on S S Rajamouli's movie

Game of Thrones' actor Nathalie Emmanuel aka 'Missandei' has appreciated Jr NTR- and Ram Charan Teja-starrer period action flick 'RRR'. From the dance shots to RRR's action scenes, Nathalie expressed how moved she was while watching the periodic action drama.

Nathalie, who is an English actress, recently took to her Twitter account sharing her views on the pan-India film. The actor even praised the team and cast of RRR for their hard work.

In a thread of tweets Nathalie applauded Rajamouli’s RRR. She started the thread with a post that said, “RRR is a sick movie, and no one can tell me otherwise."

In the next tweet Nathalie Emmaneul wrote, “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs, and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers…”

She even called Jr NTR and Ram charan’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance ‘absolute fire’. The tweet read, “Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman”

Nathalie also praised Alia Bhatt’s character ‘Seetha’, gave a 'shout-out' to Olivia Morris and appreciated the stunt coordinator King Solomon.

HBO's super hit fantasy series GoT starring Nathalie Emmanuel ended in 2019. A spin-off series of the show titled ;House of The Dragon; based on the House Targaryen was released this year, which too received a positive response from fans all over.

As for RRR, the S S Rajamouli directed film was recently shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards alongside Pan Nalin directorial Chhello Show or Last Film Show.

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed its shortlist for Oscars 2023 across 10 categories– documentary, animated short, international features, original song, documentary short subject, original score, makeup and hairstyling, live-action short, and sound and visual effects. Voting for nominations will take place from January 12-14 and nominations will be announced on January 24.



