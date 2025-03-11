'Whatsapp mein toh script aur dialogue likhe hai aaj kal': Subhash Ghai on dismal state of Bollywood

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, known for his iconic works in the 80s and 90s such as "Khalnayak" and "Pardes," has voiced significant concerns about the current state of the Hindi film industry. Ghai lamented the diminishing passion for cinema, stating that filmmaking has increasingly become just another job, rather than an artistic endeavour as it once was.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Game Changers, Ghai elaborated on why he ceased making films: "I stopped making films because I don’t see the love for cinema anymore—not in people, not even in my own team. They are all just working."

He recounted a personal experience with a writer, illustrating the transactional nature of the process.

"I gave an idea to a writer and asked him to develop a story. He told me he would finish it in 15 days, deliver the first draft in three days, and even demanded his full fee upfront," he said, expressing frustration at the industry's shift towards a deadline-driven approach.

Ghai also criticised the lack of true creative collaboration in today’s filmmaking, noting that while skills are being purchased, genuine artistic exchange is fading.

"They say, ‘You send me on email, that is enough.’ Whatsapp mein toh script aur dialogue likhe hai aaj kal (People write script and dialogues on Whatsapp these days)," he remarked, highlighting a significant change in the creative process.

Additionally, Ghai commented on how actors now perceive themselves more as brands, focusing on financial gains over artistic merit. He attributed this mindset to the industry's inability to produce true superstars in recent years.

Ghai reflected on the enduring stardom of 80s actors such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, noting their continued prominence due to their foundational experiences in a different cinematic culture. According to Ghai, only Ranbir Kapoor has managed to become a star in the past decade, a testament to the shifting priorities within the industry.