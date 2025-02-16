Why Anubhav Singh Bassi’s shows were cancelled in Lucknow

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s scheduled shows in Lucknow on Saturday were cancelled by the police citing concerns over law and order. The cancellation follows the recent controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, whose remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show triggered national outrage.

The decision came after Aparna Yadav, vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, wrote to DGP Prashant Kumar requesting that the shows either maintain decorum or be called off entirely. In her letter dated February 14, she pointed out that Bassi's past performances featured inappropriate language and urged authorities to ensure that no offensive remarks, especially against women, were made during the event.

“It has come to notice that Anubhav Singh Bassi’s comedy show is scheduled for February 15 at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Lucknow. After reviewing his previous performances on YouTube, it has been observed that indecent language is used. Therefore, I request that the police ensure no inappropriate remarks or offensive words, particularly about women, are made. If possible, such events should be cancelled and not permitted in the future," her letter read

Following this, ACP Radha Raman Singh confirmed that a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) was denied to the organisers due to potential security risks. He mentioned the possibility of protests by groups or sections of the public that could disrupt law and order in the city.

With his Lucknow shows now cancelled, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact future stand-up performances in the region.

Bassi, a 32-year-old law graduate from Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow, began his stand-up career in 2017 and has since amassed a large fan following on social media.

