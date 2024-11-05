'Why Dua? PRARTHNA kyu nahi': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh face backlash for naming their daughter 'Dua'

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been facing online criticism for naming their daughter 'Dua'. While the couple has received congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, a section of social media users has expressed disapproval, questioning the choice of name.

Some netizens have taken to social media to criticize the couple, suggesting that the name 'Dua' is not suitable for an Indian child. Some have even suggested that the couple should have chosen a more traditional Indian name.

A user wrote, "Dua ? Koi HINDU Naam Nahi Su'n'jha Kya....? Dua...? Why Dua ? PRARTHNA Kyu Nahi....? You Both Are HINDU, Forgotten or what ?". While another person commented, "Why not prarthana and why duaa??? Why not hindi but urdu ??" A social media also wrote, "Prarthana v to rakh sakti thi. Why muslim name. Bollywood Jaan bujh kar aisa karte hain. They hr hearting the sentiments of sanatana Dharma."

Many users supported the couple and were confused about why others felt the need to criticize their choice of a baby's name. They pointed out that naming a baby is a personal decision and questioned the backlash. One user wrote, "Seriously? Why are people getting so upset? It's their child and their name. They gave birth to the baby, not the commenters. Let them live."

Others echoed this sentiment, saying things like, "It's just a baby's name! Why are people so worked up? Khan has been a name for decades, and no one complained before!" Another user remarked, "I can't believe some of the comments! It's incredible to see how people's minds work these days!

Others joined in, celebrating the name and the family's special moment. However, the post also sparked many comments where users questioned the choice of the name "Dua" instead of "Prarthana." They expressed their opinions on what they thought would have been a better name for the little girl.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl, Dua, on September 8, 2024, in Mumbai. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for several years.

On the work front, they were recently seen in the new film "Singham Again," part of Rohit Shetty's cop franchise, which was released in theaters on November 1.