‘Will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10 mins…’: Anurag Kashyap lashes out at newcomers in ‘Don’t waste my time’ post

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his offbeat movies, is putting a new spin on meetings. Tired of people wasting his time, Kashyap announced on social media that he will now charge for meetings! This is his way of saying that only serious inquiries need to apply.

“I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre sh*t. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance," Anurag said in a post on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption, “And I mean it Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”

Anurag Kashyap isn't just a director, he's a talent scout! Over the years, he's launched the careers of now-famous actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His keen eye for spotting hidden gems continues - just look at

Vineet Kumar Singh's amazing performance in Kashyap's movie "Mukkabaaz"! This director sure knows how to bring out the best in actors.

Kashyap, known for his pioneering work in cinema, has been garnering praise for his recent ventures into acting. His portrayal as the main antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film 'Haddi' received acclaim, showcasing his versatility. He also made waves with his appearance in the Tamil film 'Leo' alongside Vijay and Trisha. Up next, he will star in the Tamil film 'One 2 One'.

Additionally, Anurag will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah in an upcoming action series, a remake of 'Bad Cop: Kriminell'. Directed by Aditya Datt and created by Rensil D'Silva and Hussain Dalal, the series delves into Mumbai's underworld.

His recent directorial project, 'Kennedy', starring Sunny Leone, made waves upon its release in 2023. The film premiered at prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. Moving forward, Kashyap is set to collaborate with actress Saiyami Kher, known for her role in 'Choked', marking their second project together.