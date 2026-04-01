'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh's film nears ₹1,500 crore mark, Imtiaz Ali reacts

Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Within its 13 days at the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the ₹1,400 crore mark.

As of its second Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 made a total of ₹1,435.41 crore at the global box office and is now eyeing the ₹1,500 crore mark, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement

In terms of worldwide box office collection, Dhurandhar: The Revenge currently ranks fourth, behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2. Dangal remains the highest-grossing film worldwide, with around ₹2,070 crore largely due to its strong performance in China.

Dangal collected over ₹1,300 crore from China. Baahubali 2 raked in a total of ₹1,788 crore whereas Pushpa 2 earned around ₹1,742 crore worldwide.

Back home, the film saw a growth of around 10 per cent in its daily collections at the ticket counters. Dhurandhar 2 made a total of ₹674.14 crore in its first week and went on to rake in ₹41.75 crore on its day 9, ₹62.85 crore on its day 10, ₹68.10 crore on its day 11, ₹25.30 crore on its day 12, and ₹27.75 crore on its day 13.

Advertisement

With this, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹899.92 crore, translating to a gross collection of ₹1,077.41 crore. At the overseas box office, the film is an equally big phenomenon, with ₹358 crore in its kitty.

As the Dhurandhar 2 rage simply refuses to die down, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently thanked its makers for "bringing audience to theatres".

Speaking at the International Film Festival of Delhi, Ali said, "I have not seen Dhurandhar yet, but I know that there are many beautiful things in it. People liked it a lot. I would like to thank them for bringing audience to theatres, and I hope it continues. I would like to congratulate the Dhurandhar team."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rangi's transformation into undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari and his mission to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.