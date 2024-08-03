'Wish this was true. I just need to work on the skill set now': Actor Adil Hussain reacts to mistaken identity with Turkish Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec

Versatile actor Adil Hussain recently found himself in an amusing situation when a fan mistakenly congratulated him for winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. The confusion arose due to a resemblance between the actor and Turkish Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec.

The incident came to light when a social media user shared a collage of Adil Hussain and Yusuf Dikec, extending their congratulations to the actor for his supposed Olympic feat. "Congratulations sir @_AdilHussain on winning silver at Olympics 2024 for Turkey. Respect (sic)," the fan tweeted. The tweet quickly gained traction, catching the attention of the actor himself.

Wish this was true... May be it's not to late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now..

😆 https://t.co/GS8iHQafCg — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 2, 2024

With his signature wit, Adil responded to the tweet, expressing his desire to make the imaginary achievement a reality. He wrote, "Wish this was true. Maybe it's not too late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude, I just need to work on the skill set now."

After the post went viral, the actor told Hindustan Times that the social media user did it on purpose. "I don't think the tweet was a misunderstanding. It was done deliberately as a joke, so I wasn't surprised when I saw it. I actually found it really funny and amusing,” he said.

On the work front, Adil is currently starring in ‘Ulajh’ with Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Deviah. The film was released in theaters on August 2.