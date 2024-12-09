'Won't happen anytime soon, don't want to make a film that...': Rajkummar Rao on Stree 3

In some good news for his fans, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, known for his performances in films like Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, recently gave an update about Stree 3. Turns out there's still some time before the audiences get to watch the third part of the Stree franchise.

Rao said in a recent interview that Stree 3 wouldn't be coming in 2025. "Stree 3 will certainly happen but not anytime soon. We won't be making it next year for sure because we don't want to make just a project," Rao told News18 Showsha in an interview.

He added that the team does not want it to be a project which was made simply because Stree 2 was such a mammoth success at the box office.

"Sometimes, a film does well and you would want to encash on it by making a second or a third part and you end up making it in a hurry. There's a reason why we took six years to come up with Stree 2 after the first film."

He, however, clarified that Stree 3 will take some time but definitely not six years. "Till the time Amar (Kaushik), the writers, Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and the whole team don't come up with a great story, we don't want to rush into it," Rajkummar Rao said during the interview.

Rao further said that the team wants to keep pushing their boundaries and take part three a notch above what part two has already done. When talking on his character Vicky, he said that he relates to the character's goofiness and simplicity.

He said that despite sharing a lot of attributes with Vicky, he doesn't think he'll ever fall in love with a ghost.

Stree 2, the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy, had a stupendous 13-week-long run at the box office. In India, the film made a total of ₹597.99 crore during its lifetime run at the box office. The film raked in ₹857.15 crore globally during its 13-week-long run.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 followed the events of the 2018 blockbuster film Stree. The film has an IMDb rating of 7/10 and stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

Stree 2 also has cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.