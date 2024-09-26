'Stree 2' on OTT: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film out on Prime Video after stellar box office run. Details here

Stree 2, the horror comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is now out on OTT after a blockbuster 42-day-long run at the box office. The latest Rajkummar Rao film wowed not only trade pundits but also audiences and critics alike. The film had a stellar run at the box office and worked well mostly because its story was set in rural India.

Stree 2 OTT details

The film is can now be rented on Amazon Prime Video at a cost of Rs 349. Once viewers have rented the movie, they have 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours to finish the movie once they have started watching it.

The film will soon be available free of cost on the streaming platform. The film's 2018 prequel Stree is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Stree 2 box office

Stree 2 minted Rs 307.80 crore in its opening week, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, Rs 72.83 crore in its third week, Rs 37.75 crore in its fourth week, and Rs 25.72 crore in its fifth week.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film raked in Rs 5.20 crore on its sixth Friday, Rs 3.80 crore on its sixth Saturday, Rs 5.32 crore on its sixth Sunday, Rs 1.50 crore on its sixth Monday, Rs 1.35 crore on its sixth Tuesday, and Rs 1.30 crore on its sixth Wednesday.

The film raked in a total of Rs 608.37 crore during its 41-day-long run at the India box office, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film crossed the lifetime box office business of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's Hindi version in India.

Jawan's Hindi version raked in a total of Rs 583.21 crore during its lifetime at the domestic box office.

Stree 2 story, cast

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film focuses on events after the 2018 blockbuster film Stree. This time around, ladies tailor Vicky and his friends go all out to save the town of Chanderi from the terror of a headless entity who mysteriously abducts women.

Backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.