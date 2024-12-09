'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun's film tops Baahubali's lifetime biz, ₹1,000 crore next?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling the roost at the worldwide box office. The film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide box office earnings of Prabhas-led Baahubali: The Beginning within just 4 days of its release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is also the first Indian film ever to make more than ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office in a single day other than the opening day.

Related Articles

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹282.91 crore on its opening day, ₹134.63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.25 crore on its day 3, and ₹204.52 crore on its day 4. With this, the film's total worldwide box office earnings as of its first Sunday stacked up to ₹781.33 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

After a FANTASTIC Sunday, #Pushpa2TheRule goes past ₹ 775 cr mark globally.



For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, a film has made over ₹ 200 cr in a single day other than opening day.#Pushpa2 WW Box Office:



Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr

Day 3 -… pic.twitter.com/59EG5lkynY — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 9, 2024

Baahubali: The Beginning made a total of ₹650 crore at the worldwide box office, making it a huge blockbuster back in 2015. With this, the film is now eyeing the ₹1,000 crore mark at the global box office.

Moreover, the film has beaten Prabhas' 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD to score the biggest opening at the overseas box office. Pushpa 2 is estimated to score an opening weekend of over $19 million, beating Kalki's $17.75 million.

The film is likely to finish the year as the number 1 weekend grosser of the year. At the domestic box office, the film is on a rampage and has set its sights on the ₹600 crore milestone.

Pushpa 2 minted ₹10.65 crore from its preview shows in Telugu, ₹164.25 crore on its opening day, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, and ₹141.5 crore on its day 4. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹529.45 crore as of its day 4 in India.

It is also the first Hindi movie to surpass ₹80 crore in terms of net India box office collections in a single day. The film's Hindi version minted ₹85 crore on its first Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business amid his continuing rivalry with Bhanwar Singh. Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.

The film released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.