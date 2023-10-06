'Would like to pick Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay for my Rs 3,000 cr film': Jawan director Atlee

'Jawan' director Atlee, who is basking in the success of one of the biggest hits of India in recent times starring Shah Rukh Khan, said that he would like to do a Rs 3,000 crore blockbuster with King Khan and Thalapathy Vijay. Atlee was at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023 on Thursday and spoke at a session titled Mass Appeal: Recipe for scripting a blockbuster.

Speaking about scripting more blockbusters and choosing Shah Rukh Khan or Thalapathy Vijay for his next film, Atlee said: "I would pick both. I will like to do a Rs 3,000 crore film next and my budget will allow that. So definitely, I will pick both. One is like a wife and the other is like a mother. I can't leave both. And be very precise, today what I am is because Thalapathy Vijay. He has delivered back-to-back films for me. He really, really trusted me."

He added: "From there, another man came with the utmost trust. There are so many filmmakers around and anyone would have said yes if SRK called them to do a film. But, he called me and trusted me blindly and I don’t know why. That one trust has made me do 'Jawan' with the utmost responsibility and love."

Speaking about his dream Rs 3,000 crore project, Atlee said: "You should know the value of your product, otherwise you will always be a loser and a failed businessman. Now, success is measured by box office numbers. To bring back theatrical energy was my aim. It suffered after the pandemic. Of course, Prashant Neel and SS Rajamouli had done it. For Hindi cinema, it was very difficult and ‘Jawan’ cracked it and that is success for me."

Talking about public, mass messages in his movies, Atlee said: "I am also part of press, media. So, I should make entertainment with responsibility. If it’s only entertainment, I feel that I am not doing my job. I just get the real emotions- what is going around and what we are doing as a society to counter."

Pointing at the monologue in Jawan, Atlee said it is not targetted at any political party. "I am just talking about my emotions (in the movie). I am a layman. I am also a part of the society. I am just talking about my emotions and the film. You can take it whatever way you want. It is a common audience voice. It is the voice of Indian emotion," he said.

Jawan Box Office collection

On its 29th day, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' collection slumped further and made Rs 1.85 crore across all languages in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is the lowest single-day haul that the film has registered so far.

Even then, the total collection is impressive as the numbers now stand at a whopping Rs 617.52 crore. Meanwhile, 'Jawan' had an overall 12.14 per cent occupancy on October 4.

But the film’s overall collection in India now stands at Rs 617 crore. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has also become the first Indian film to collect $16 million in the Middle East countries. 'Jawan', which was released in theatres on September 7, collected Rs 129.06 crore worldwide on the opening day, which is the biggest earnings for any Indian film.

Globally, Jawan has grossed Rs 1,103 crore, and it now trails KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore), RRR (Rs 1230 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1780 crore) and Dangal (Rs 2400 crore).

The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara are also in the key roles. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

