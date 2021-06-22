Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast's second look poster released on 47th birthday; Parvati, Keerthy Suresh, Dhanush wish him luck

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Beast' have released the second look of the film on the superstar's 47th birthday on Tuesday. In this poster, the Mersal actor, dressed in a white shirt, black jeans and shades can be seen holding a gun with a chopper flying in the background.

Sun Pictures, the makers of 'Beast' shared the poster and tweeted, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook!"





The Master actor also shared the second look of his upcoming movie on his official Twitter handle with the caption, "#BeastSecondLook".

As soon as the second look of Beast became viral on social media, many celebrities like Parvati, Pooja Hegde, Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Dhanush and Keerthy Suresh wished the superstar on his birthday and expressed excitement on the poster of the film.

Also read: 'Farm loans waived off, Pulwama martyrs helped': Amitabh Bachchan lists out charity work amid 'everyday abuse'

Parvati tweeted, "Happy birthday #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. Its not easy to gain such a fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories."

Happy Birthday #Thalapathy@actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. Its not easy to gain such a huge fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories ð¤#HappyBirthdayThalapathy#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay#ThalapathyVijaypic.twitter.com/pVz7NimVeG â Parvati (@paro_nair) June 22, 2021

Director of 'Beast' Nelson Dilipkumar also shared the poster and tweeted, "#BEAST it is. Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest #thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Hearty thanks to @sunpictures @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay"

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking. â Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021

Beast is an action film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, this film features actors like Pooja Hegde, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal