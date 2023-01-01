'150,000+ nimboos delivered': Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa shares last minute orders of 2022

Blinkit founder, Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter sharing delivery insights on the products that were delivered the most on new year's eve. He shared that more than 150,000 nimboos were delivered last night. The company had delivered more than 50,000+ nimbus on new year's eve in 2022.

150,000+ nimboos already delivered. Tequila time it is! https://t.co/yJwLANNCZ2 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2022

More than 56,437 chips were delivered last night. The biggest order was placed by a resident of Bengaluru who ordered for Rs 28,962 from Blinkit. The biggest order included loads of chips, tonic water and a boAt speaker, Dhindsa shared.

56,437 chips are en-route right now and should be delivered in the next 9mins https://t.co/kYEPS0S5Ig December 31, 2022

When a user in the comment section asked how many delivery personnel were required to deliver that order. Dhindsa said 'just two'.

Dhindsa stated that Delhi customers were unbothered by the cold, as 1 in every 3 orders contained a soft drink on Blinkit.

According to official data shared by the founder, over 560 people ordered Karela last night. Dhindsa said, "Want to personally have a chat with the 560 people who have ordered Karela tonight."

As per Dhindsa, the top saved addresses people ordered at were – ‘Home’ and ‘Parents’.

Yesterday on December 31, CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal made a public announcement that he would take a short break from his office duties to make a few deliveries by himself. He had done deliveries earlier as well.

Zomato's founder and CEO previously shared images from the company's headquarters in Gurugram, where several teams have gathered to handle the influx of orders on New Year's Eve.

Blinkit, Zomato-operated grocery delivery service is experiencing an increase in demand.

