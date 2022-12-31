Blinkit CEO says Bengaluru man places ‘biggest party order’ worth Rs 28,962 on New Year eve

Blinkit’s co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on Twitter that a customer in Bengaluru placed an order worth Rs 28,962 on the grocery delivery app ahead of New Year's Eve.

Albinder Dhindsa questioned whether the Bengaluru customer had broken a record for the largest order placed on New Year's Eve.

“Biggest party order today is worth ₹28,962 by someone from Bengaluru. Will this be the highest or?” he asked.

Biggest party order today is worth ₹28,962 by someone from Bengaluru.



Will this be the highest or? 👀 https://t.co/r6v3L4U0E5 December 31, 2022

Dhindsa also provided additional insights into how shoppers place their grocery orders for New Year's Eve celebrations across the nation. In Delhi right now, a soft drink is included in every third order, he said.

Prior to the start of the official celebrations, people are also stocking up on chips. According to Dhindsa, the Blinkit app is adding 41 chips packets to cart every second.

Blinkit operates in more than 30 Indian cities and was purchased by Zomato in June 2022. Similar to Zomato, the Blinkit team anticipates a significant increase in orders on December 31 as people plan parties and get-togethers to ring in the new year.

Earlier this evening, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared photos of the Zomato office, which had been stocked with energy drinks and chocolates to ensure that "the team doesn't run out of glucose and caffeine today."