'A guy from Punjab...': Justin Trudeau shares stage with Diljit Dosanjh in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh at the Rogers Centre, a major stadium located in Downtown Toronto. The meeting occurred just hours before Dosanjh was set to perform at the venue. Trudeau shared a photograph of their interaction on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While sharing the photo, Trudeau wrote, "Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Diljit Dosanjh good luck before his show." He further commented, "Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn't just our strength. It's a superpower.”

Diljit Dosanjh also posted their encounter on stage on his official Instagram account. He wrote, Diversity is Canada‘s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

This encounter happens in the context of strained relations between India and Canada. The tension escalated last September when Trudeau suggested a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India dismissed Trudeau's accusations as "absurd." The core issue, as maintained by New Delhi, revolves around Canada allegedly providing a safe haven for pro-Khalistan elements who operate freely on Canadian soil.

In June, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra reiterated that India's primary concern with Canada remains the political space Ottawa grants to anti-India forces that promote extremism and violence. India has continuously expressed its "deep concerns" to Canada and expects Ottawa to take decisive action against these elements, according to Kwatra.