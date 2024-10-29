'A luxurious touch of Ayurveda': How Baby Forest is enriching early childhood care with nature’s embrace

Baby Forest Ayurveda is redefining the landscape of baby care in India with its luxurious Ayurvedic-inspired products. Recognizing a significant gap in the market for pure, non-toxic formulations tailored specifically for infants, the brand is committed to upholding the principles of ancient Ayurvedic traditions while ensuring the highest standards of ingredient sourcing and quality.

In a recent interview with Business Today, Apoorva Pandey, the Chief Marketing Officer of Baby Forest Ayurveda, shared insights into the luxurious Ayurvedic baby care brand's mission and innovative approach to the market.

Pandey described Baby Forest as a luxury baby care brand that aims to fill a gap in the Indian market by offering non-toxic, chemical-free products rooted in traditional Ayurvedic practices. “For adults, there are several brands that focus on Ayurvedic formulations, but the same was not true for babies,” Pandey explained. "When it comes to baby care, everything must be perfect—pure ingredients, non-toxic formulations, and high-quality sourcing."

The CMO highlighted that the company's production process is deeply committed to quality control, with ingredients sourced from premium distributors both in India and internationally. Baby Forest’s R&D team meticulously tests products before launch, ensuring formulations are up to the highest standards.

Being a luxury brand, Baby Forest primarily targets urban, high-end consumers, focusing on tier-one cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The brand is predominantly sold online, though it also has a presence in premium retail stores such as DLF Mall of India and Select City Walk.

Pandey also shared insights into Baby Forest's marketing strategy, emphasizing its commitment to transparency. "We are very vocal about the ingredients in our products," she said, noting that their content strategy focuses heavily on educational videos and real, organic connections with influencers. The brand has previously collaborated with Bollywood celebrities like Mira Rajput Kapoor, and Pandey teased an upcoming partnership with another high-profile ambassador.

When asked about sustainability, Pandey revealed the brand’s efforts to be more eco-conscious, including offering customers discounts for returning empty product bottles. Although the company isn’t fully carbon-neutral yet, it plans to implement more environmentally friendly practices in the future, such as installing solar-powered machinery in its factories.

Looking ahead, Pandey expressed confidence in Baby Forest's international potential. “We are targeting the U.S., U.K., and Middle East markets,” she said, adding that the brand is already receiving orders from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. "In five years, we aim to be a global brand."

As Baby Forest prepares to celebrate its third anniversary this November, it is clear the brand has its sights set on becoming a leader in luxury Ayurvedic baby care, both in India and abroad.