'A remarkable wrestler!': India congratulates Ravi Kumar Dahiya for bagging Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged the Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing his 57kg final bout to Russian two-time defending world champion Zavur Uguev. Kumar's achievement has taken India's total Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally to 5. This is India's second silver medal at the games this year.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya is only the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win an Olympic Silver. Sushil Kumar had won the Silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Ravi Kumar is the fifth Indian wrestler, fourth male, to win a medal at the Olympics.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya was trailing in the first round by 0-2 before he scored two more points, but the round ended with Uguev in the lead with a score of 4-2. The match ended with Uguev gaining a comprehensive 3 point lead over Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Despite Dahiya's valiant effort, the match ended 7-4 in Uguev's favour.
President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Twitter for clinching the Silver medal. Kovind wrote on Twitter, "India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning Silver. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations & won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for exemplary wins & bringing glory to India."
Other prominent Indians also took to Twitter to congratulate Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning the Silver medal.
