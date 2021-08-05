'A remarkable wrestler!': India congratulates Ravi Kumar Dahiya for bagging Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged the Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing his 57kg final bout to Russian two-time defending world champion Zavur Uguev. Kumar's achievement has taken India's total Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally to 5. This is India's second silver medal at the games this year.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is only the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win an Olympic Silver. Sushil Kumar had won the Silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Ravi Kumar is the fifth Indian wrestler, fourth male, to win a medal at the Olympics.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya was trailing in the first round by 0-2 before he scored two more points, but the round ended with Uguev in the lead with a score of 4-2. The match ended with Uguev gaining a comprehensive 3 point lead over Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Despite Dahiya's valiant effort, the match ended 7-4 in Uguev's favour.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Twitter for clinching the Silver medal. Kovind wrote on Twitter, "India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning Silver. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations & won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for exemplary wins & bringing glory to India."

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Twitter for clinching the Silver medal. Kovind wrote on Twitter, "India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning Silver. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations & won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for exemplary wins & bringing glory to India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Ravi Kumar Dahiya for his achievement. PM Modi said, "Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the fray. The opposition leader wrote on Twitter, "Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver .#Olympics".

Great going, Ravi Dahiya! Congratulations on wrestling your way to the #Silver .#Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

Other prominent Indians also took to Twitter to congratulate Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning the Silver medal.

Congratulations to our outstanding wrestler, Ravi Kumar Dahiya whose flawless performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020 earned him a silver medal in the 57kg freestyle wrestling competition, marking a proud moment in India’s sporting history. #RaviKumarDahiya #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/52YeahYWPf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 5, 2021

