Actor-politician Govinda shot in leg by his own revolver, condition stable

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was shot in the leg by his own revolver on Tuesday morning. The incident took place when the actor was getting ready to leave for Kolkata.

He was keeping his licensed revolver in its case and it fell from his hand. After this, a bullet got fired which hit his leg, actor-politician's manager Shashi Sinha told newswire ANI. Sinha added that the bullet has been removed and the actor's condition is now stable.

"We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," Sinha said.

Govinda was taken for treatment to Mumbai's Criticare hospital and has returned to his residence, as per a senior Mumbai police official. The actor hasn't lodged any police complaint, the official said.

The actor joined the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena just before the Lok Sabha elections this year. He described his comeback into politics after an almost 14-year-long sabbatical as the end of a "14-year vanvaas" to a party leading "Ram Rajya".

Even though there were speculations that the actor might contest the Mumbai North-West seat in the general elections, he only campaigned for the Shiv Sena and did not receive a ticket.

This, however, is not the actor's first brush with politics. He was a Congress MP from 2004-09. Govinda was elected as an MP from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency in 2004. In this election, Govinda defeated senior BJP leader and 5-time MP Ram Naik by around 50,000 votes.

As an actor, he is known for his slapstick comedy and dancing skills. Some of his most popular films include Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Dulhe Raja (1997), Haseena Maan Jayayegi (1999), Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000), and Sandwich (2006).