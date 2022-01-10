Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise to premiere in Hindi on OTT: Check date, other details

Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' will be available in Hindi language on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from January 14, 2022, the digital platform announced on Twitter today.



“The fire is going to burn brighter,” Amazon Prime Video tweeted on its official social media handle.





The Telugu action-thriller hit worldwide theatres on December 17, 2021 and has been receiving a warm response at the box office. The film was also released in dubbed versions, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.



The Hindi version was a surprise at the Box Office and finished its collection at Rs 70-80 crore. The film's sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' will begin production this year.



Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

The film has reportedly crossed Rs 325 crore and made Rs 326.6 crore worldwide.



“Pushpa grossed around Rs 326.6 crore worldwide with a share of Rs 176.6 crore in 23 days. 23 days India net: Rs 250.3 crore,” Box Office Biz tweeted.



Pushpa: The Rise is the first of a two-part film series. The film is based on red sanders smuggling in the Sesachalam Hills in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.



The film is written and directed by Sukumar, and is bankrolled by Myhtri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.



