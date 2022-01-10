Pushpa Box Office collection: Allu Arjun film crosses Rs 325 crore worldwide

Allu Arjun-starrer commercial flick Pushpa: The Rise has raked in quite the moolah in over three weeks since its release. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 325 crore and made Rs 326.6 crore worldwide.

“Pushpa grossed around Rs 326.6 crore worldwide with a share of Rs 176.6 crore in 23 days. 23 days India nett: Rs 250.3 crore,” Box Office Biz tweeted. The movie has had a dream run in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat despite coronavirus-related restrictions.

Pushpa was initially supposed to release on Christmas but its release date was pushed ahead to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh’s 83. The film has released recently on Amazon Prime Video in four languages and its Hindi version has also shattered many box office records.

Pushpa: The Rise is the first of a two-part film series. This film is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Sesachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar and is bankrolled by Myhtri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

#Pushpa is a one-horse race… Proves, yet again, *well-made* mass entertainers remain No. 1 genre in #India… #Sooryavanshi and now #PushpaHindi revive Tier-2, Tier-3 biz during pandemic era… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr, Sat 2.56 cr, Sun 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 80.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tmILHDpk8c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2022

This movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Fahadh Faasil is seen essaying the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat while Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Srivalli. The film also features actors like Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh and Sunil in important roles.

An open field [no new release] is helping #Pushpa have an uninterrupted dream run… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - these two markets - are unstoppable, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 74.44 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/QxFnBRYv5v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2022

The film released in theatres on December 17 and its second part will come out sometime in 2022.

