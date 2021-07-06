Amazon mistakenly sells 1.8-tonne high-end split AC worth Rs 96,700 for Rs 5,900

Due to an error in listing of discount price, Amazon accidentally added a 94 per cent discount on a premium Toshiba Inverter Split AC. The AC costs Rs 96,700, but due to the error, the amount dropped to Rs 5,900.

The total discount was supposed to be Rs 5,900, but the price of the AC dropped to Rs 5,900 due to the error. If that's not enough, the offer also showed that customers could buy it at a monthly instalment of Rs 278.

Once the error was reported, Amazon corrected the mistake. It is not known if Amazon charged the full amount or sold the high-end air conditioner for the mistaken price to customers who had already purchased it.

The same product, Toshiba 1.8 tonne 5-star inverter, a Gloss White variant, is now listed on Amazon at Rs 59,490, which is a 20 per cent discount from the original price, with an EMI of Rs 2,800.

The key features of the product are antibacterial coating, dust filter, and dehumidifier. It also comes with a comprehensive 1-year warranty, with an additional warranty of 9 years on compressor, PCBs, sensors, motors and electrical parts. It has a 3.3 Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER).

This is not the first time that Amazon had made such a mistake. In 2019, the company had accidentally sold camera gear worth lakhs for Rs 6,500 under the Prime Day sale.

