Amazon India launches two more all-women delivery stations

In an attempt to increase job opportunities for women, Amazon India has launched two all-women delivery stations in Kerala. These stations are in addition to Amazon India's existing all-women delivery stations in Chennai, and Kadi, Gujarat.

The two new all-women delivery stations are located in the towns of Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district, and Kodungallur in Thrissur district. The delivery stations will be operated by Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) who are expected to provide job opportunities to more than 50 women in the region. The launch of these all-women delivery service stations is in line with Amazon India's attempts at increasing the opportunities for women in their logistics sector and promoting an image of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity, or their DEI commitment.

The aim of these stations is to provide growth and work opportunities for DSPs and the associates they hire for accurate and timely delivery of packages. The two all-women stations that were recently opened in Kerala are completely managed and run by women across managerial and delivery associate roles. All the associates are provided training support across different aspects of the job including customer service, handling packages, technology, and safety. The company aims to create a safe workplace for women by introducing several measures such creating awareness and building various feedback mechanisms, as well as a helpline number that associates can access for any support or help they require during their working hours.

Speaking about the launch of these stations, Prakash Rochlani, Director of 'Last Mile Operations', Amazon India, said, "At Amazon India, we are committed to providing women with equal access to work, growth opportunities and resources that enable them to expand their horizons. We have thousands of women who are playing important roles in our operations network and thriving in their professional lives with Amazon. The launch of these two all-women delivery stations in Kerala is an extension of our continuous efforts to provide women with safe and fulfilling opportunities and we remain steadfast in our resolve to financially uplift them."

Aside from the all-women delivery stations, Amazon India also has delivery stations that provide opportunities to transgender individuals as well as silent delivery stations in Mumbai for employees with hearing impairments.

Edited by Pronoy Basu