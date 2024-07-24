Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16' set to debut in August.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is returning with a new season on August 12, 2024. SonyLiv, the show's producers, released a new promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting the significance of asking and answering the right questions, which aligns with the show's theme.

The iconic actor began filming for the show in April. On his social media platforms, Bachchan, popularly known as Big B, initially posted a picture of himself in a casual outfit. He also shared photos of himself in a black suit, captioned, "Nikle the kaam pe apni gaadi se, roop swaroop hua logo ki zimedaari se. Khel hone jaa raha hai naye season ka, sneh-pyaar bana rahe ef parivaar ka (We set out on our work in our car, the responsibility of the people's beauty and appearance. A new season of the game is about to begin, may the affection and love of the family continue)."

He added, "Non-stop schedule starting at nine and worked till 5 without the traditional break. Done it, driven off, and lunched in the car.. that rolled appropriate to eat and that consumption drink."

The first 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season premiered in 2000, with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. He has been a constant presence on the show, except for the third season in 2006, which Shah Rukh Khan hosted.

On the other hand, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan's comedy show' Aap Ka Apna Zakir' is set to start filming on July 25. The show, set to be launched on Sony TV, will also feature Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Paresh Ganatra and Gopal Dutt. This new project will combine comedy skits with celebrity interviews.

"Khushiyon ki guarantee hai, manoranjan ka wadaa aur sabka dil jeet lunga, from baccha to dada (I guarantee happiness and entertainment. I will win hearts from children to elders)," comedian Zakir Khan assured in the promo.