Anand Mahindra says world is more disconnected despite rising Internet usage

Ever wondered how every minute spent on the Internet impacts you and the world at large? Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra retweeted a tweet by the World Economic Forum. In this tweet, he said that despite increasing internet usage, world is more disconnected than before.



The Mahindra Group boss wrote in a one-line tweet, “And despite all this digital dancing, the world is even more disconnected than before…”.

And despite all this digital dancing, the world is even more disconnected than before… https://t.co/sae9oMc1RT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 10, 2022

As per statista, around 197.6 million emails were sent while 500 hours of content was uploaded on YouTube in a minute in 2021.



Besides this, 695,000 stories were shared on Instagram and nearly 70 million messages via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. 60 seconds on the internet also consist of 28,000 subscribers watching Netflix, 2 million swipes on Tinder, $1.6 million spent in online shopping, 9,132 connections made on LinkedIn and 5,000 TikTok downloads.



“The digital world is a universe in its own right and a very fast moving one at that. Myriads of downloads and uploads, posts and searches, messages sent and received, listens and streams happen every minute on the world wide web,” statista said.

Also read: ‘Beast’ at service: Anand Mahindra's reaction to Scorpio in Nairobi Police fleet

Also read: ‘Only easy bit about trading is starting’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath tells investors