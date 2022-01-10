‘Beast’ at service: Anand Mahindra's reaction to Scorpio in Nairobi Police fleet 

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra informed Twitter users about Nairobi making Scorpio a part of their Police Service team fleet. Mahindra added that the ‘Beast’, which is under the bonnet of the Scorpio, is at the service of the Nairobi Police Service Team.
The Mahindra Group boss tweeted, “Nairobi, Kenya. We’re delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The ‘Beast’ under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service!”
He retweeted a Twitter thread by a Nairobi-based integrated business group Simba Corp. Simba Corp tweeted that 100 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Single Cab Pik up to Nairobi’s National Police Service. It further said that Scorpio is both tough and powerful as a vehicle and offers nimble handling and maximum speed with speed, agility and strength.
“We’re delighted with the acquisition of a new fleet of vehicles. Mahindra is a sturdy vehicle and we look forward to serving the nation in these vehicles,” the Chief Transport Officer at the National Police Service David Njagi said.
Simba Corp Group MD (Motors) Naresh Leekha said that they are proud to be the sole distributors in Kenya and also in line with Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative. “Mahindra is a global brand operational in over 100 countries, we are proud to be the sole distributors in Kenya and in line with the Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative we began local assembly of the Scorpio Pikups early in 2020,” Leekha said.
