Anand Mahindra shares a rooster’s tale, leaves netizens guessing the moral of the story

Indian billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra has a Twitter timeline that is full of intriguing posts and compelling messages that his friends and followers adore. But this time, he needs your "inputs" to "figure out the moral" of a rooster anecdote.

Anand Mahindra found a video of a rooster on Wednesday and posted it on his Twitter profile. In the 22-second video, the rooster can be seen crowing for quite some time before toppling over.

In my #SignalWonderbox. I was trying to figure out the moral of this story. 😊 I then thought it would be far more interesting to crowdsource the best lesson to learn from this rooster’s tale. Your inputs please… pic.twitter.com/u1uSx0Doxp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2022

In an attempt to understand the message behind the video, Anand Mahindra thought of asking Twitter users for their inputs.

“In my #SignalWonderbox. I was trying to figure out the moral of this story. I then thought it would be far more interesting to crowdsource the best lesson to learn from this rooster’s tale. Your inputs please,” the businessman wrote in the caption of his post.

Twitter, for one, chimed in with their thoughts, with the post receiving over 2,000 likes and many retweets. The video has garnered over 1 lakh views so far and the comments section of the post remains flooded with a number of "inputs" from Anand Mahindra's massive social media following.

Also read: Elon Musk plans to cancel Twitter deal, but it will not be that easy

Also read: 'Tinkerers can become titans of innovation' says Anand Mahindra