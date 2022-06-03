'Tinkerers can become titans of innovation' says Anand Mahindra 

Anand Mahindra is more of a Twitter bug than a Shutterbug. It is without a doubt that he is known for being chairman of the Mahindra group, however, he is known for spotting innovative, unique techniques of people across the globe.

The successful industrialist shared a video of a man who created an instrument to pluck fruits; the industrialist was quite astounded by the invention and once again, went on to share it on his social media handle. He said in his tweet that tinkerers can become 'titans of innovation' as America also became a powerhouse of inventiveness' due to people conducting experiments in basements or garage workshops, also known as tinkering.

Anand Mahindra tweeted “Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many experimenting in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation,” he captioned the video.

Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/M0GCW33nq7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2022

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views already, according to an India Today report. The instrument was a plastic bottle made to pluck fruits from a tree. His Twitter account is filled with various extraordinary inventions and innovations and many insightful, inspiring videos.

Also read: Mother’s Day 2022: Anand Mahindra gifts new house to Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma

Also read: ‘Too many people have died’: Anand Mahindra on Texas school shooting