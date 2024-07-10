Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: From Amitabh Bachchan to Kim K's makeup artist, here's a look at the guest list

American reality star Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, along with several other social media figures, have received invitations to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. US TikToker and content creator Julia Chafe and Chris Appleton, a social media influencer and hairstylist for numerous Hollywood celebrities, are also expected to travel to India to attend the star-studded event on July 12.

Top-tier photographers and camera professionals are being specifically transported from Los Angeles to capture the memorable moments of the lavish wedding. The couple's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony is scheduled for July 13. The ceremony will be graced by prominent Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, India Today reported.

The attire requirement for the event is Indian formal. The invitation also specifies that attendance is limited to guests aged 14 years and older.

Shubh Aashirwad invitation card

The guest list comprises Bollywood actors, industry leaders, politicians, and international figures. Among those confirmed from Bollywood are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

Not only Bollywood stars, but also various political leaders such as from the Thackeray family, Devendra Fadnavis, and Eknaath Shinde, among others, have been invited to the event. International personalities invited by the Ambanis will arrive via private jets arranged by the families.

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani began with a private puja ceremony at Antilia, the Ambanis’ Mumbai residence, on June 29. Their haldi ceremony took place on July 8, attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Spanning three days, their wedding includes three events: 'Shubh Vivaah' followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav', their wedding reception, on July 14.