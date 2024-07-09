Nita Ambani shines in Zari-embroidered golden suit at star-studded Anant-Radhika Haldi ceremony, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor join celebrations

As the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is round the corner, the festivities continued with the Haldi ceremony on Monday at the Ambani residence in Mumbai. Nita Ambani, the groom’s mother, wore a stunning golden suit designed by Manish Malhotra, a rare choice for her, as she usually goes with lehengas and sarees at such events. The suit featured a detailed silver chatai technique border and silver embroidery on the cuffs, along with a double-drape dupatta with antique and zardozi embroidery.

Nita accessorised her outfit with a matching golden maang tikka and statement silver jhumkas. She styled her loose, wavy hair with a middle part and wore subtle makeup, including nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. Her elegant look set a new trend for festive fashion.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika continue to raise the bar for opulence and glamour. After a spectacular Sangeet ceremony with pop icon Justin Bieber, the couple held their Haldi ceremony on Monday at the Ambani residence, Antilia. As anticipated, the event was a star-studded occasion attended by the crème de la crème of Bollywood.

Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday were among the celebrities seen arriving at the venue. Many stars left Antilia after the ceremony, covered in ceremonial turmeric paste from the Haldi ritual. Akash Ambani posed with his father Mukesh Ambani, both dressed in traditional attire— with Mukesh in a beige kurta pyjama and Akash in a striking red outfit.

Anant and Radhika are set to wed on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. After the wedding, the Ambani family will hold an Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, followed by a grand reception on July 14, according to the wedding invitation.

Previously, the Ambanis hosted two lavish pre-wedding events in Jamnagar and Europe, featuring performances by Rihanna, Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and Diljit Dosanjh for their guests.