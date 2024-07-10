Anant Ambani haldi: Radhika Merchant adorns 'phoolon ki chadar' with fresh mogras, marigolds. See pics here

Radhika Merchant's haldi lehengas have finally been revealed, and they're stunning. She looked like a breath of fresh spring air, dressed in Anamika Khanna and adorned with a phoolon ki chadar. As Radhika entered the room for her and Anant Ambani’s haldi night, the scent of mogra and marigold filled the air. The future Ambani daughter-in-law wore two outfits for the ceremony: a yellow dress with floral jewelry and dupatta, and a red lehenga with ivory embellishments.

In the bright yellow ensemble, Radhika looked like a floral dream. However, it was the fresh flower dupatta that truly stood out. She radiated happiness in the beautifully crafted lehengas, which featured floral patterns with touches of red, pink, silver, and more.

The highlight of Radhika’s haldi outfit was the dupatta, handwoven with fresh mogras and bordered with yellow marigolds. This created a delicate yet graceful phoolon ki chadar, enhancing the floral splendor of a ceremony centered on love, laughter, haldi, and flowers.

Haldi ceremonies often revolve around floral themes and floral jewelry, which is a popular bridal trend. She wore stunning floral jewelry, including haath phool with long floral tassels, two sets of necklaces, and earrings. She completed her look by tying her hair half up and opting for very minimal makeup.

Radhika Merchant’s Second Haldi Look in a Red Lehenga

After the Haldi ceremony, Radhika looked regal in Anamika Khanna’s embroidered red lehenga set. Merchant wore a stunning custom red dress with beautiful ivory embroidery featuring soft, graceful floral patterns. She accessorized with delicate floral diamond jewelry and matching earrings. Her hair was styled in a loose chic bun adorned with three white flowers.

Anant and Radhika are getting married on July 12. Their wedding festivities include two pre-wedding celebrations, a mass wedding, traditional mameru/mausalu, sangeet night, grah shanti puja, and now the haldi ceremony.

