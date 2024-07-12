Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani looks regal in Rangkat saree. See pics here

First pictures of Nita Ambani from son Anant Ambani's wedding are out! She looked quite the vision in a 28 chauk jaal Rangkat saree designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The saree had intricate floral motifs and real zari work. As per Malhotra, this saree took 6 months to weave.

"The saree took six months to weave, with only a select few Banarasi weavers possessing the expertise to craft an authentic Rangkat saree," Malhotra said in an Instagram post.

Nita Ambani look, jewellery, makeup, hair

As an accompaniment to her look, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore large green emerald earrings, a statement diamond ring, and pink glass bangles.

Her hair were fashioned into a braided hairdo with middle parting and adorned with a white gajra. Styled by Tanvi Chemburkar, she completed her look with a shimmer eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a shade of glossy nude lipstick.

Nita Ambani look pics

Manish Malhotra shared the pics of Nita Ambani's first look from Anant Ambani's wedding

Nita Ambani looks resplendent

Earlier in the day, Nita Ambani visited Kashi ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She performed prayers and sought blessings before Anant and Radhika tie the knot for life.

Notably, she had visited the tourist spot a few weeks back. "A few weeks back, I went to Varanasi to pray for my children, Anant and Radhika before their wedding," she said while recounting her previous visit.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor will give the big fat Indian wedding a miss. Akshay was feeling unwell for the last 2 days.

He was travelling throughout the country for the promotions of his latest release Sarfira, which hit theatres today along with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Kumar got himself tested and the results were positive for COVID-19, following which he isolated himself and is taking all the recommended precautions, India Today reported citing sources.

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony is spread out through 3 days, with 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and a grand reception on July 14, followed by another reception on July 15.