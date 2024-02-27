Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Who’s who to attend; list of pre-wedding events

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The festivities, leading up to the wedding, will start from March 1 and continue till March 3.

If the older siblings Akash and Isha’s weddings are any indication, Anant’s wedding is also going to be a star-studded affair. The who’s who from Bollywood and industry to global personalities are expected to attend the wedding.

As per sources, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are all expected to attend Anant and Radhika’s wedding. Tata Son’s N Chandrasekaran, Aditya Birla Group’s KM Birla, Adani Group’s Gautam Adani, and Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Bharti Mittal are also expected to grace the wedding festivities.

Not only them, sports stars, including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Abhinav Bindra are expected too.

Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen and Reni Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger are some of the global personalities who are expected to attend the Ambani wedding.

Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation started making rounds just ahead of the packed 3-day event.

On the first day, the Ambanis will host a cocktail party, dubbed ‘An Evening in Everland’. The dress code for the cocktail party is elegant cocktail outfits.

On the second day, the guests will be taken for a ‘A Walk on the Wildside’, where guests are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. In the evening, the guests will participate in the ‘Mela Rouge’ in traditional Indian outfits.

On the third day, guests will celebrate the cultural heritage of India with ‘Hastakshar’ as the theme. The Ambanis have arranged for the traditional ‘Hastakshar’ (signing) ceremony that will be carried out in the Jamnagar Township Temple complex.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Their roka ceremony took place on December 29, 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.



