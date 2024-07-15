Anant Ambani reception: Radhika Merchant dazzles in glamorous gold ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, Anamika Khanna

Radhika Merchant made a statement in a contemporary Indian silhouette, featuring an ensemble crafted masterpiece by renowned designers Anamika Khanna and Dolce & Gabbana. Radiating like a gilded goddess in a luminous outfit, Radhika’s ensemble showcased Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 corset with intricate filigree embroidery, paired with a custom drape and skirt by Anamika Khanna.

The shimmery details and tone-on-tone gold embroidery exuded grace, elegance, and glamour. Radhika’s glamorous style was accentuated with diamond jewelry, featuring a stunning necklace, earrings, and bangles. The dreamy golden drape and intricate embroidery perfectly matched her aura with flair.

She was styled by Sanya Kapoor and Shereen, with cascading, perfectly blow-dried hair by Hiral Bhatia and minimal makeup enhancing her stunning features by celebrity makeup artist Loveleen Ramchandani. While Radhika embraced a sparkly look, Anant chose a midnight blue bandhgala sherwani for the Mangal Utsav celebrations.

The Mangal Utsav celebrations were graced by a host of stars, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhagyashree, Ravindra Jadeja, Jackie Shroff, Nimrat Kaur, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Amruta Khanvilkar, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Subhash Ghai, Prabal Gurung, Shaan, Ravi Kishan, Govinda, Boman Irani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, followed by the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, attended by personalities from around the world to congratulate the happy couple.