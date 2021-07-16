Bengaluru airport sees 4.83 lakh kgs of mango exports between Mar-June

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, also known as BLR Airport, announced on Friday that it had processed 4,83,460 kg of mangoes for export in four months between March to June 2021. The airport added that the month of June witnessed the highest movement of mangoes with 1,89,822 kg of the seasonal fruit processed. A total of 1,58,936 kg of mangoes were processed in May, 1,10,886 kg in April and 43,776 in March.

India exports its mangoes to various places in the world and this year, Doha has emerged as the leading importer of mangoes from Bengaluru, according to a Kempegowda International Airport. Doha imported 1,40,000 kg of mangoes from Bengaluru. While London with 68,000 kg and Singapore with 55,000 kg were placed second and third in terms of mangoes imported from Bengaluru. However, as is evident, Doha was far ahead of the competition in terms number of mangoes it had imported.

"Backed by two reputed cargo terminal operators - Air India SATS and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore- BLR Airport has the infrastructure required to ensure the fruits reach their destinations maintaining their quality as well as freshness," noted BLR Airport in the release.

The airport added that in order to ensure quality and freshness, mangoes are stored and moved to the aircraft within the required temperature range. This reduces the waiting time at the airport terminals when exporting mangoes.

India is expanding its mango footprint. Recently, a consignment of GI certified Fazil mango variety sourced from Malda district of West Bengal was exported to Bahrain, the commerce ministry said on July 9. The shipment was sent a month after a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified Khirsapatin and Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) were displayed.

While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka have a major share in total production of the fruit.

