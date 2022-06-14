Bengaluru drugs case: Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor released on bail

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant Kapoor along with four others who were detained in a drugs-related case have been released on bail.

The police, after receiving a tip, had raided a hotel on Bengaluru's posh MG Road where a party was being held. The police submitted samples of 35 people who were suspected of using narcotics. Siddhant Kapoor’s sample was among the six samples that turned out to be positive.

The Bengaluru police subsequently arrested five people, including Siddhant Kapoor, who is the son of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, for allegedly consuming drugs.

Commenting about the same, Shakti Kapoor, told India Today, “I got to know about this news from India Today itself. I don’t have any idea, I don’t know anything about this. When I got up at 9, the news was coming that he has been detailed. I have no idea. The whole family is trying to get in touch. No one is picking up the call. I don’t know what is happening.”

As per the India Today report, the accused were identified as Siddhant Kapoor, Harjot Singh, Akhil Soni, Hani, and Akhil.

The police also stated that they found two packets of drugs. One was filled with four rose-colored pills and the other was filled with three blue-colored pills.

Siddhant Kapoor has acted in many films like Haseena Parker, and Chehre, among others.