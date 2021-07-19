Cadbury Dairy Milk 100% vegetarian! So are all products in India, says Mondelez

Mondelez India, which manufactures Cadbury Dairy Milk, has said all products manufactured and sold by the company in India are 100 per cent vegetarian.



The clarification came after an image went viral on social media saying the company's products may contain gelatine derived from beef.



Replying to one such post on Twitter, Mondelez said, "All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that."



As per the regulations of Indian food regulator, a green dot signifies that the food is vegetarian.



The image that was being circulated was from Mondelez Australia website. It said, "Please note, if any of our products contain gelatine in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef."



As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further. Hope we have clarified. 2/3 — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021





"As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further," Mondelez said.



Mondelez India manufactures and sells a range of chocolates, biscuits and drinks in the country. 5 Star, Dairy Milk, Bournvita and Oreo are amongst the famous brands of the company.