‘Changed game in no time’: Netizens say as KKR's Pat Cummins hits it out of the pavilion 

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) after beating the team before 4 overs. It was smooth sailing for KKR as they won the toss and MI had to bat. After MI’s batting innings, KKR entered the pitch and had a score of 162 to chase.

Star of the show for KKR was Pat Cummins as he led his team to victory in the 16th over with 56 runs off 15 balls against MI. Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer lauded Cummins for his performance and said, “Extraordinary! I couldn’t believe the way he (Cummins) was hitting the ball. During the timeout, the plan was for Venky to drop anchor and tell Pat to just swing at everything because that’s what he was doing before too. We have to take responsibility as top order batters.”

He added, “All of us have the ability to hit the ball long. In the powerplay in both innings, the pitch was quite the same. After the powerplay, it got a lot easier I guess.”

Cummins was later declared the player of the match and was given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. He said he is surprised by his performance in the match and that it was “very satisfying to do it on my first game this season”. He told the commentators, “I probably think I’m most surprised by that innings. I’m glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn’t trying to overthink it. Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season.”

Soon after this, KKR shared a meme thread on Cummins and wrote, “Pat Cummins meme thread! Send us your best Pat Cummins memes in the replies!” Soft drink brand Thums Up replied under this thread “And one thumbs up to cheer this moment.”

While other users appreciated Cummins for his batting during the match, others shared choicest memes on the occasion.

The match between KKR and MI took place on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. The match was aired on Star Sports Network—Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Starr Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout) and on Disney+ Hotstar.

