IPL 2022: KKR vs MI match today; check out when, where, how to watch live stream

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 today. The crucial match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 6, i.e. today, while the toss for the KKR VS MI match will be held at 7:00 pm.

The match between KKR and MI will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

When to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

Viewers can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where to live stream IPL 2022 match between KKR and MI?

IPL fans can live stream Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Disney+Hotstar. The live stream of the KKR vs MI match will begin at 7:30 pm today. The viewers can also check the scorecards and latest updates about the match on India Today and Aaj Tak website.

