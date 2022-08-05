CUET-UG: Cancellations due to technical glitches leave candidates in despair

The common entrance test candidates faced a lot of inconvenience when the second shift of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG was cancelled across all centres due to administrative and technical reasons.

The session was scheduled for August 4 and will now be held on August 14, the National Testing Agency stated. Due to the technical glitches candidates faced a lot of inconvenience. Some of the students took to Twitter seeking clarity from NTA and many showed despair and anger.

Concerned candidate Soumyadeep Pal wrote, "This Cuet Exam Scheduled on 4th August at Infititum Web Binary,Mahavir Enclave got Postponed due to technical error. No confirmation from NTA till now????A lot of inconvenience to students and parents, travelling long distances from examination. #CUET #Cuet2022 @DG_NTA."

A twitter user named Ishita Arora wrote, "reached the centre at 7.45 am. got to know technical error hai with paper at 9.30 am. but were dispersed at 1 pm. did nothing for 7 hours 🥰🥰🥰 how beautiful is the indian education system 🥰🥰🥰." Another user Divyansh tweeted, "Disgrace One of the biggest failure by @DG_NTA They should've announced it properly #CUET #CUETUG2022 #CUETEXAM."

Addressing the matter, NTA said, “Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for 04 August 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examinations centre."

In several parts of Kerala, the exam had to be cancelled due to rains. NTA, in the official notice, said, “Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in the past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power."

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admission in all central universities is the second biggest entrance exam surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.