Did Elon Musk just insult Parag Agrawal? Says his dog is a better Twitter CEO than the 'other guy'

Elon Musk just introduced the new CEO of Twitter to the world, and it is a Shiba Inu dog named Floki. Musk tweeted a photo of Floki from his desk on Wednesday.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

The tech billionaire did not just stop there. He also said that Floki was “so much better than that other guy!”

So much better than that other guy! February 15, 2023

While many think that this is a jibe at Parag Agrawal, the erstwhile CEO of Twitter. Others believe that the SpaceX founder is poking fun at himself by comparing his stint to that of the Shiba Inu dog.

Musk highlighted how Floki has brought an improvement in terms of “numbers.”

Musk, who is currently the CEO of Twitter, also complimented Floki’s style.

And has 🔥🔥 style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

These tweets by Musk caused a massive rally in dog-themed meme cryptocurrencies. As per data from CoinMarketCap, Floki Inu gained over 45 per cent, Dogecoin shot up over 7 per cent, while Shiba Inu zoomed over 5 per cent, after Musk’s tweets.

On a more serious note, while speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, Musk gave a timeline by which he would appoint a new CEO for the microblogging site.

He said, “I am guessing probably toward the end of this year [he would appoint a new CEO for Twitter.]"

Detailing his plans for Twitter, the CEO said, “I think I need to stabilise the organisation and make sure it’s in a financially healthy place.”

He added, “Twitter is still somewhat of a start up in reverse, and we need to make it more stable.”

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 after paying $44 billion to bring the microblogging site under private ownership.

