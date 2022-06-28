‘End of an era’:  PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari lead nation in paying tributes to Pallonji Mistry

Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji conglomerate Pallonji Mistry died at the age of 93 at his residence in Mumbai on early Tuesday morning. He passed away in his sleep, according to company officials. He is survived by two sons and two daughters—Shapoor Mistry, Cyrus Mistry, Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry. Soon after this news became viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the corporate titan.

While acknowledging his contributions to the world of trade and industry, the Prime Minister wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Deeply saddened on the unfortunate demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry. His invaluable contribution to infrastructure development, commerce and industry will never be forgotten. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani called Mistry’s demise the ‘end of an era’ and wrote, “One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones.”

Pallonji Mistry , the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius , his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 28, 2022

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also joined in to pay their last respects to the Shapoorji Pallonji group patriarch.

He was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate and is also known as the 'Phantom of Bombay House'. He was the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group via which he owned Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited and Forbes Textiles.

Interestingly, Pallonji's father had also produced the K Asif-directorial Mughal-e-Azam, which released in the year 1960 on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, making it the most expensive Bollywood film at the time. Pallonji was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contributions towards trade and industry.

According to Forbes, Pallonji Mistry has a net worth of $13 billion as of today and ranks on 125th spot on the Forbes Billionaires List and 9th in the Forbes India’s Richest List.

