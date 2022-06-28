Shapoorji Pallonji Group chairman Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93  

Pallonji Mistry, chairman of the Mumbai-based conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji died at his residence in Mumbai on early Tuesday morning. Pallonji was 93 years old at the time of his passing. He passed away in his sleep, company officials told news agency PTI.

Pallonji was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate and is also known as the Phantom of Bombay House within the conglomerate. He was the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group via which he owns Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited and Forbes Textiles.

He was the former chairman of Associated Cement Companies and Eureka Forbes. Mistry’s life was captured in the form of a biography The Moguls of Real Estate by Manoj Namburu in 2008. He was awarded the coveted Padma Bhushan in January 2016 for his contributions in the field of trade and industry.

Earlier in April, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry and six other directors resigned from the board of Eureka Forbes with the owner Lunolu Ltd taking control of the vacuum cleaner and water purifier maker. Eureka Forbes operates with brands like Aquaguard and Forbes.

Mistry is survived by two sons and two daughters. Elder son Shapoor Mistry runs the Shapoorji Pallonji Group whereas his younger son Cyrus Mistry served as the chairman of the Tata Group for a couple of years. Mistry’s elder daughter is Laila and his younger daughter Aloo is married to Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata.

(With agency inputs)