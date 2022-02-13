Fire breaks out on set of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on Sunday at the set of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 in Film City, Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles are currently on the spot where the Salman Khan-hosted show is filmed.

The accident has been termed as a Level 1 fire, according to India Today. Currently, it is not known from which part of the set the blaze started.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that the fire started at around 1 pm on Sunday and that four fire engines have been rushed to the spot, reported ANI.

The fire brigade is trying to douse the fire at the Big Boss 15 set. No casualties or injuries of any kind have been reported so far.

TV star Tejasswi Prakash recently won Big Boss 15. Prakash, known for starring on "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 lakh cash prize.

The winner was announced by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan. Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third. Actor Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 lakh, finishing on the fifth spot. Prakash entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star.