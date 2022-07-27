Flipkart sells T-shirt with Sushant Singh Rajput photo; netizens trend #BoycottFlipkart 

Flipkart is facing the ire on social media after T-shirts with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's portrait and the words ‘Depression is like drowning’ were spotted on the platform. Users took to Twitter to condemn the online shopping portal and asked it to remove the product immediately.

A user shared a screenshot of the T-shirt featuring the late actor and wrote, “Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant’s tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologise that such an incident will not be repeated again.”

Another user Rudrabha Mukherjee said he would serve a notice to Flipkart over the same. The user wrote, “Update I will serve notice to Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common and responsible citizen.” The user replied to his tweet and said, “Someone has uploaded this (I have hidden the face printed on T-shirt) on Flipkart which is defaming a deceased. Hence I’ll serve a notice to Flipkart team. Also Boycott Flipkart for such reasons.”

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The case of his death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While the CBI is probing the circumstances that led to Sushant’s death, the NCB and ED are probing drugs and money laundering angles respectively.