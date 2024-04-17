Godawan 100 takes the Crown: Declared 'Single Malt Whisky of the Year'

Godawan 100, a single malt whisky produced by Diageo India, has secured the prestigious title of "Single Malt Whisky of the Year" at a renowned international spirits competition, 2024 London Spirits Competition.

It scored 96 points, claiming the top spot in the single malt whisky category globally.

Godawan 100 is a testament to the high quality of Indian single malts. Crafted using meticulously sourced barley and aged in ex-bourbon casks for a minimum of 10 years, the whisky boasts a complex flavor profile. Experts have lauded its notes of honey, vanilla, and tropical fruits, culminating in a smooth and lingering finish.

It is a rare Collector’s Edition single malt whisky, with only 100 bottles available. It features prominent tropical flavors, a lighter palate, and a brief finish. Its sweet taste showcases hints of caramel, charcoal, cinnamon, and anise, culminating in a long, dry finish.

Filip Stribrny, Judge, London Spirits Competition, explains why Godawan 100 stands apart. “Godawan 100 is a very complex whisky, with rich flavours of dried fruits, sultanas, and dark chocolate. It also has a very balanced flavour profile with a dark, dry finish of oak.”

The whisky is distilled slowly from locally sourced six-row barley, ensuring the best sensory experience. Distilled in Alwar, Rajasthan, it matures uniquely at temperatures over 100°F, developing a rich and complex character. The dry climate in Godawan leads to a greater "Angel's share" effect, enhancing the whisky's flavor.

Godawan is introducing a series of Indian single malts designed to suit various tastes: Light and Floral, Fruity and Spicy, Rich and Rounded, Full-bodied and Smoky. It achieves this by creating a versatile mother liquid that adapts to each flavor profile. The Godawan 01 Rich and Rounded expression features sultanas and dried fruits on the nose, with flavors of raisin, sultana, fig, and apricot on the palate. The finish is characterized by mature wood, caramel, and a buttery baklava-like taste.