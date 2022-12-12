Watch! Malaika Arora calls Nora Fatehi a 'blow hot blow cold' kind of person in her new show's promo

Moving In With Malaika's new promo is out. In the new week, the show will feature Malaika Arora hanging out with filmmaker friend Karan Johar and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi. The promo begins with the Koffee With Karan host grilling Malaika.

Karan asks Malaika: “How does it feel when your a** is such a big topic of discussion? Currently who's on your thirst trap?". He also asks Malaika when is she getting married. To this, Malaika refuses to answer and jokingly tells him to leave. “This is my couch, this is not even your couch,” Malaika tells him.

Later the video shows Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis entering for a brainstorming session. Talking about her thoughts on Nora, Malaika said she has worked with her(Nora) a couple of times and finds her a "‘blow hot, blow cold’ kind of a person.” Terence then suggests both the ladies dance together to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from movie Dil Se.

The next shot shows Nora seemingly upset as she says, “I have to give value to myself too you know.” She gets up from the chair and leaves the meeting. Terence follows her, calling Nora to come back.

Many in the comment section felt the scene seemed a little scripted and fake. A user said, “But don't show us scripted stuff. Keep it real! Anyways two Beautiful and Hot women can NVR be on good terms. The Jealousy factor will always be there."

Another said, “Achi overacting hai,” commented another. “Looking so scripted and fake."

The show Moving In With Malaika started last week and is on Disney+ Hotstar. Last week, the show had filmmaker Farah Khan, with whom Malaika talked about her recent car accident. Malaika also discussed her split with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the current relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika also tried standup comedy where she roasted herself and her sister, actor Amrita Arora.



Also read: Celine Dion suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder

Also read: 'Husband to Superwoman': Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio remains intact amid Sania Mirza divorce rumours