Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic set to marry again on Valentine's Day: Report

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic are reportedly planning to tie the knot once again in a "grand affair". The couple is set to get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, according to a media report.

“They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it,” a source told Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the wedding festivities will start on February 13 and will go on till February 16.

The source has revealed that while a white wedding has been planned, pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be held with much gusto.

Bride Natasa Stankovic is rumoured to be wearing a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony, as per the report.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa first tied the knot in an intimate wedding in May 2020. The couple also welcomed their baby boy Agastya in the same year.

As per the report, preparations for the ceremony commenced in November last year.

Recently, Rajasthan has emerged as the go-to destination for most Indian celebrities.

On February 7, Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra also got married to Nick Jonas in the state.

