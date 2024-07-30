Hardik Pandya shares emotional post on his son's birthday after divorce announcement, 'You keep me going every single day'

After Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, announced their separation earlier this month, the Indian cricketer shared an emotional post on his son Agastya's birthday, who turns four today. The cricket player's post was a lovely ode to his son, who was born in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a special video shared by Hardik Pandya, Agastya was seen mimicking his father's moves while they were playing a game of Jenga together. In his caption, Hardik mentioned Agastya as his partner in crime and tried to express his love towards his son with the words, "You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu. I love you beyond words.'

The father-son duo shares a close bond, which is often flaunted on social media. However, after his divorce from model and actress Natasa Stankovich, Hardik is no longer living with his son.

The post received a lot of love from fans, who left birthday wishes for Agastya. In comments like "A great father with his qt son..." and "Happy Birthday to Chhotu Pandya!" social media users shared their support and affection for Hardik Pandya and his son.

Hardik-Natasa divorce

Hardik announced his separation from Natasha on July 18, after four years of marriage. After their separation, Natasa moved back to Serbia with her son, Agastya. She recently posted pictures from a day out with Agastya, and Hardik replied with a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Hardik in Sri Lanka

Currently, Hardik is in Sri Lanka for a 3-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka.

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20 international cricket, Hardik and Surya Kumar have clashed over who should captain the T20 team. In the end, Shubman Gill replaced Hardik as vice-captain, and Surya Kumar was named captain.

Despite his less-than-stellar performance in the T20I, Hardik took two wickets and scored 22 runs from nine balls to showcase his all-around skills. Hardik will not take part in the ODI series due to personal reasons.