‘Hope other corporates will also join’: Harsh Goenka on recruitment of Agniveers 

RPG Enterprises boss Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to announce that the Mumbai-based conglomerate welcomes opportunities to employ Agniveers. Goenka also said that he hopes other corporates will also follow suit.

He wrote, “The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future.”

The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future. https://t.co/PE7Hc1y1W9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 20, 2022

Goenka’s tweet came hours after Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra said the Mahindra Group will employ these Agniveers. He wrote, “Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated- and I repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.”

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

While replying to a user, Mahindra said that there is large potential to employ Agniveers in the corporate sectors as they provide market-ready professional solutions to industry and cover the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management.

He wrote, “Large potential for employment of the Agniveers in the corporate sector. With leadership, teamwork, and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management.”

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management https://t.co/iE5DtMAQvY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande told AajTak that the Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces will not be rolled back. He further noted that the youth should concentrate on the preparation of physical and written exams needed for recruitment and the schedule for recruitment has been issued today.

He added that the youth need to understand that this scheme is beneficial for them, the Army, and country and that they should not be misled.

(With inputs from Aaj Tak)

Also read: 'Skills gained by Agniveers make them eminently employable’: Anand Mahindra

Also read: ‘Agnipath’ scheme: Section 144 imposed in Noida amid Bharat Bandh calls