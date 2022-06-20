‘Agnipath’ scheme: Section 144 imposed in Noida amid Bharat Bandh calls 

Gautam Buddh Nagar police has imposed CrPC section 144 in Noida and urged people to not engage in activities that disrupt law and order amid calls for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath recruitment scheme on Monday. Police have booked 225 people and arrested 15 in connection with the protests at Jewar toll plaza on Greater Noida’s Yamuna Expressway on Friday.

Additional DCP (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi told news agency PTI, “It has been learned through social media that a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been made by a section of people for June 20 in view of the Agnipath scheme and some anti-social elements in groups may disrupt peace and even try marching towards Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also issued advisory ahead of Congress party’s protest against the Agnipath scheme. As per this advisory, the movement of buses will be restricted beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Palace, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

It added, “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 0800 hrs and 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads.” It also included Gol Methi Junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction, and Man Singh Road Junction.

Congress leaders and workers will hold Satyagraha protests against the Agnipath scheme and Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Jantar Mantar from around 10:30 am.

In a tri-service briefing on Sunday, Lieutenant General Anil Puri stated that all Agniveers will have to pledge that they never took part in any arson or protests. He said, “There is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. If there is an FIR against any candidate, they will not be a part of Agniveers.”

Lt Gen Puri stated that the scheme will be implemented and any question of rollback does not arise.

Protests against Agnipath recruitment scheme for defence forces have impacted several states since Wednesday. Under this scheme, recruitment of soldiers between 17.5 and 23 years of age across Army, Navy and Air Force is followed by compulsory retirement.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)